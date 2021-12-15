Ben Affleck has drawn ire after he suggested he’d still be drinking if he had remained married to Jennifer Garner, from whom he separated in 2015.

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show, per E! Online, Affleck—whose reignited relationship with Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines for months—opened up about his marriage and reflected upon his alcoholism at the time. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” Affleck told Stern, adding that he’d “probably still be drinking” had they not split. “I was like, ‘I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' And what I did was drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and announced their separation 10 years later. In 2017, they jointly filed for divorce and were officially single by late 2018. They have three children together and agreed upon joint custody. The 49-year-old stressed during his interview with Stern that their breakup wasn’t quite as bad as the media depicted it.

“We had a marriage that didn’t work. This happens,” the actor/director said. “She’s somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer.” He described their separation as amicable, even if there were some “moments of tension” and “disagreements over custody” throughout the process. He also described Garner as “a good mom.”

The response to Ben Affleck’s interview has been mostly negative, with some Twitter users suggesting he’s blaming his addiction on Garner. Others expressed sympathy for Garner, and said she deserves someone who will treat her better. Affleck has spoken highly of Garner in his interviews post-divorce, but the comments about being “trapped” and drinking clearly bothered some. It’s also being highlighted that Garner supported Affleck’s battle with alcohol addiction, even after they split.

Check out reactions to Affleck’s comments below.