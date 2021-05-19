If you’re up on your Pattman news, it should come as no surprise that none other than Paul Dano is aboard the Matt Reeves-directed 2022 film The Batman.

Dano, fittingly, will put his versatile ambience-defining skillset to good use in the role of Edward Nashton, a.k.a. Riddler. We’ve already been given a peek at Reeves’ Batman via a teaser last year, but newly surfaced images have lent us an even better idea of how this seemingly Zodiac Killer-inspired Riddler fits into the overall aesthetic of the film.

In one image, shared on Twitter this week and reported to originate from an official 2022 calendar promo, Dano’s masked Riddler is prominently displayed in the top right corner. He’s also seen in another image that includes the Riddler-esque message “Unmask the truth.”

👀 | Apparently, this is ‘The Batman’ official 2022 calendar! What did you guys think about it? #RobertPattinson — Robert Pattinson Photos (@pattinsonphotos) May 18, 2021

This, naturally, was enough to inspire a fresh conversation on both Dano’s chilling serial killer version of the Riddler character and the more whimsy-centered takes on the villain from previous eras. The latest glimpse at The Batman also supports the assumption of many fans that this film will focus on the Gotham City hero’s prowess as a detective.

Dano, pictured above in non-Riddler attire, said last May—not long after production was halted due to the pandemic—that fans can expect a “really powerful” film from Reeves.

“I feel really good about it,” Dano told the Playlist’s Rodrigo Perez at the time. “I think Matt Reeves is the real deal.”

Dano is joined in Reeves’ Batman by Robert Pattinson in the title role, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (Penguin). After several pandemic-related delays, the film is now set to hit theaters in March of next year.

In the meantime, here’s more on the Riddler x Zodiac Killer connections: