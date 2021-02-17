Ayesha Curry is shooting back at trolls who think it’s okay to police her body.

Curry has come under some fire after she posted a picture of herself during a nude photoshoot on Instagram.

“from our @sweetjuly BODY feature. So many natural wellness and skin remedies in this issue!” she wrote. “@stephencurry30 got to pick the photo😏. Shins and shoulders y’all, shins and shoulders.”

Although many people supported the posting of the picture, some felt it created a contradiction from her previous stance. In 2015, Curry said that women should practice modesty to be fully respected.

“Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style,” she said in the tweet. “I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters.”

After seemingly being caught in 4K, fans decided to troll Curry.

This prompted Curry to venture into the picture’s comment section to respond.

“When you realize I was talking about a person wearing nipple pasties leaving a Starbucks and thought it was hilarious… but no one cared to ask,” she said to one troll, per BuzzFeed. She also made it clear that she “never” told women to cover themselves.