Asian-Canadian stories and personalities have long been underrepresented in the mainstream—but TikTok is helping shift the narrative.

With over 700 million monthly users, the short-video platform has altered the contours of the media industry by giving individuals the tools to amplify stories that relate to their lived experiences, spotlight their culture, and connect with individuals within their communities.

Although creators in Canada can’t monetize their content through the platforms’ Creator Fund, to honour Asian Heritage Month, TikTok says they will be donating over $275,000 USD to pertinent organizations across the United States and Canada, including Elimin8hate and Indus Community Services.

Let’s go through some of our favourite Asian-Canadian TikTok creators you have to know—many of whom started TikTok with nothing but a phone and a passion.