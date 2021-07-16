Deadline reports Antonio Banderas has been added to an already powerhouse cast for the forthcoming fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise.

Harrison Ford is returning as the titular character, and will be joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round, Doctor Strange, Hannibal), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), and Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther). Steven Spielberg has chosen to step down as director for the first time in the franchise’s history, but will remain onboard as a producer. James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan) will take the reins, while also co-writing the script with Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth. John Williams will return to handle composer duties.

Details regarding the script are being kept under wraps. Waller-Bridge was spotted on the set this week in Scotland in what can best be described as a ‘60s-inspired outfit. The period of this upcoming film makes sense since the last one, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, took place in 1957. Last month, Disney confirmed that Ford sustained a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene. The production planned on working around the setback by filming scenes without the 79-year-old actor.

Banderas received his first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actor last year for Pain and Glory. He can be seen in the recently released The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and will star alongside Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted, which is adapted from the video game by the same name. Banderas will also lend his voice for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

The tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.