The Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce saga has taken another turn. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jolie claims to have “proof and authority in support” her domestic abuse claims against her estranged husband. And she’s ready to provide that evidence during their upcoming divorce trial.

The filing, which was submitted on March 12, states Jolie is willing to testify about the alleged abuse along with testimony provided by her and Pitt’s six children: Maddox, 19; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 14; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The documents do not detail the alleged violence, but a source close to Pitt has dismissed the claims as another attempt to “hurt” the Oscar-winning actor.

“Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated,” the insider told Us. “The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”

Jolie and Pitt began dating shortly after they filmed 2004’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith. They tied the knot in 2014 and separated two years later due to “irreconcilable differences.” Their divorce has yet to be finalized, as they’ve been locked in messy custody battle that also included allegations of child abuse.

Shortly after their 2016 split, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Child and Family Services began investigating child abuse claims against Pitt. The agencies closed the investigations several months later, clearing Pitt of the abuse allegations.

Pitt spoke about the probe during his 2017 GQ cover story.

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out,” he said. “We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court—it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

Pitt is reportedly seeking 50/50 custody of their minor children.