Andrew Garfield has made it very clear which actor played his favorite version of Spider-Man.

Granted, his options are limited, considering Garfield is one of only three live-action Peter Parkers. Even so, the 38-year-old actor didn’t shy away from giving Tobey Maguire the nod over Tom Holland.

“Obviously for me Tobey Maguire was my original, like fell in love with that film version of that character,” Garfield told ET Canada. “For me it was the comic books and the cartoon when I was a kid but then you have Tobey who is just this defining figure in my life. So then when I got to have the chance to play him it was a childhood dream coming true.”

Garfield went on to give props to the current Spider-Man, Holland. “But then now you have Tom, who I just think is the most remarkable actor and he’s infused the character with so much heart and soul and humor and charm and sweetness and goodness. It’s like a goodness that radiates from him, that is Peter Parker.”

In a September interview with Variety, Garfield was asked about the unconfirmed reports that Marvel’s upcoming superhero flick would see him and Maguire reprise their roles as Peter Parker alongside Holland.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well,” Garfield said. “You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’”

And that’s when Garfield did his best to squash the rumors once and for all. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in,” he continued. “But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”