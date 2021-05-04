As rumors continue to swirl about who is set to be in Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield has revealed that he, in fact, will not be in the film. At least, not for now.

While joining Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused Podcast, Garfield said that he sees all the rumors, but, ultimately, they are just that.

“It’s so crazy. Dude, it’s f***ing hilarious to me,” he says. “I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it’s people freaking out about a thing. I wish I could be able to speak to everyone and just say, ‘I recommend that you chill.’”

Later he explains that if he were going to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel would have reached out to him by now.

“I would’ve gotten a call by now, that’s all I’m saying. I don’t want to ruin anything. Maybe they’re going to call me and say, ‘Hey, people want this!’ Maybe it’s a market research thing...”

Now hear me out, even though Garfield seems to be earnestly saying he has no part in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he could still be lying because of contractual obligations. Alfred Molina already confirmed in another interview that he would be reprising his role as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 in 2004, and Tom Holland has called it the “most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.”

At the end of the day, fans will just have to wait and see what Spider-Man: No Way Home ends up being but one thing is for certain, the hype is through the roof. You can watch the full episode Happy Sad Confused Podcast here.