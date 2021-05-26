When it comes to keeping consumer’s eyeballs glued to your streaming service, content is king. Perhaps that’s why news this week that Amazon is acquiring MGM for roughly $9 billion dollars wasn’t a surprise. After all, Discovery and AT&T recently just merged—offering more potential content for both Discovery Plus and HBO Max—and Disney+ has a massive library of new and nostalgic content to keep streamers happy for years to come. If Amazon Prime Video is worried about being outpaced by their competitors, an aggressive move like this nets them a lot without too much effort outside negotiations.

So, after a week of speculation, it’s now official: the Amazon/MGM acquisition is happening. What exactly does that mean for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, and the larger war between streaming platforms? For fans of some major movie series, this could be good news. However, for consumers who are increasingly concerned about the conglomeration of media companies, this deal certainly doesn’t bode well. Here are a few takeaways.