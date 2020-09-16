Crazy; it’s been twenty years since Almost Famous, Cameron Crowe’s love letter to his days as a teenage rock reporter, was released. During his time at Rolling Stone, Crowe toured with the Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. For the iconic magazine he also conducted interviews with the likes of Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and Tom Petty.

After the excitement of the rock and roll life waned, Crowe turned his attentions toward Hollywood. This includes having penned two of the most worshipped teen films of all time in Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Say Anything, which he also directed. Next, he focused his formidable writing and directing abilities on a paean to the Seattle music scene of the early nineties, Singles, followed by the mega-hit film about the sports agent with a conscience, Jerry Maguire. However, despite a cluster of iconic films written and directed by Crowe, it’s safe to say, at this point, his most revered film is his next effort, Almost Famous.

The movie about a young rock reporter’s relationship with a mid-level band struggling with their own limitations in the harsh face of stardom has reached Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused cult-like reverence in recent years. So much so, in fact, that Almost Famous was recently adapted into a critically acclaimed musical.

Having said all that, instead of leaving home to become a stewardess, spend a little time learning about this 1973 set Rock and Roll classic with these trivia facts and Easter eggs from Almost Famous. We promise that it will be incendiary.