'The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes' is Better Than the Original 'Hunger Games,' Here's Why

A large part of what makes The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes so good is the game itself. With the event still only being in its 10th year, a majority of its preparations are largely in their infancy, so don’t expect to see the same spectacle we bore witness to in the first Hunger Games. There are no ball gowns. There’s no lavish tribute welcome. There’s no meticulously designed arena filled to the brim with theatrics. Instead, the tributes are forced to pile in a zoo ahead of the game’s beginning, crowding in an open-air cage with little to no food as the Capitol's residents gawk and awe at them.

The aforementioned is topped with the arena itself, which is nothing but a demolished amphitheater that tributes enter through a turnstile (yes, a turnstile), that exclusively includes a pile of weapons in its center and nothing else. In this version of the games, tributes aren’t expected to last more than a couple of hours. We get to witness how the game’s early beginnings were something akin to Roman gladiators, where the only expectation from the Capitol’s audience was to watch a bunch of kids literally rip each other to shreds for two hours.

The games are primitive, ruthless, and malevolent to their core in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The gamemakers don’t even pick up or remove the corpses from the arena, leaving them to decay while the surviving tributes continue to shed blood around them. While the spectacle procured out of the Hunger Games in the original films is a metaphor in and of itself on humanity, this version of the games stings deeper and harrowingly explores a nature vs. nurture debate on evil—how quickly we can all become predators when someone deems us as prey.

You might not want to take your kids to see this one