Going Viral: Meet the Sisters on TikTok Who Took Over the Internet with One Haircut

VZ: We were celebrating because my mom had hit 100k [on TikTok] and she'd been working really hard for it. So we went to Olive Garden to eat and everything. Then we were listening to music on our way home. We were all in a good mood. And all of a sudden, I was like ‘Mom, let me do an Unget Ready With Me.’

And these girls [points to Khaleesi and Camelia], we did not hear a word from them when we got back home. I started recording and it was really quiet, all I could hear was my mom giving our sister a shower. Then [Khaleesi] comes in and asks for scissors. At first I was confused, what do you need scissors for at this time, what are you going to do?

Camelia Zamarripa: Steal Mom's candies, duh.

VZ: I was like ‘Just be careful please, please don’t do anything dumb.’ Next thing you know, this little girl [Camelia] comes in screaming saying that her hair was messed up. I don't know if you could see it, but before this, she cut her hair with a comb in May. I don't know how or why but she was like ‘Eff this crap’ and chopped it off. And from there we just never let them touch scissors again, and now this happened, so no more scissors.

You did a really good job fixing it though.

VZ: I panicked. Like if one sister messes up, we all get in trouble. My mom has always taught us to stick together, so if one goes down we all go down.

Do you remember the TikTok you watched before fixing Camelia’s hair?

VZ: I literally clicked the first TikTok, and I watched not even 10 seconds of it, and I just started doing it.

GZ: An academy in California even reached out to us to send her something because they were like [cutting bangs] is one of the hardest things to do and she did it so fast.

CZ: She just cut it.

VZ: When I was little actually, I always wanted to be a hairstylist.

GZ: She knows everything, when she was 5 years old she used to braid and style her own hair.

Well we could all see the talent! How has it been seeing the immense positive reaction online and how are you guys even processing it all?