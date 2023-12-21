Vin Diesel Accused of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Assistant

A woman who alleges she was employed by Vin Diesel for a short time during the 2010 Fast Five shoot has accused the actor and producer of sexual assault.

Per a report from Ethan Millman for Rolling Stone, the woman in question, named in docs as Asta Jonasson, was initially hired by Diesel’s One Race company in September 2010, at which point she traveled to Atlanta amid production on the Fast & Furious franchise entry. Later that same month, Jonasson alleges, she was told to meet up with Diesel at a club, Early that morning, the actor left the establishment with Jonasson and several hostesses.

Back at a hotel suite, Diesel and one of the other unidentified women went to the suite’s bedroom, at which point Jonasson left. However, she allegedly received a call shortly after from the actor’s security team stating that they hadn’t been able to get in touch with him. Jonasson alleges she then walked into the bedroom to inform him that he was required to leave the hotel.

Once inside, Jonasson alleges she was grabbed on the wrists and pulled onto the bed by Diesel. When she tried to leave, Diesel allegedly “groped” and “forcibly kissed” her, later pinning her to a wall. At some point in the alleged incident, Diesel is further accused of trying to remove the woman’s underwear, as well as exposing his penis and masturbating.

Not long after the alleged incident, per a separate report from Vanity Fair, Jonasson alleges she was fired in retaliation by One Race president Samantha Vincent, Diesel's sister.

At the time of this writing, Diesel had not publicly responded to the allegations. Complex has reached out to a rep for Diesel for comment. This story may be updated.