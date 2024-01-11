Nathan 'Doggface' Apodaca 'Still Struggling' to Pay Off Parents’ House After NFT Rights Issue

Nathan Apodaca, widely known across TikTok and other social media as @doggface208, says he’s “still struggling to pay off” his parents’ house following an effort to capitalize on his viral “Dreams” moment with an NFT.

Wednesday, Apodaca replied to a Complex tweet from 2021 about the NFT effort, saying it "didn't work" due to music rights issues.

"Didn’t work (no rights to use the music like WTF ) still struggling to pay off my parents casa!" he said, adding in an "I got this" among the included hashtags.