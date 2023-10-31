Leonardo DiCaprio’s Lamborghini From 'Wolf of Wall Street' Quaaludes Scene Hits Auction

A certain Lamborghini that should be quite familiar to appreciators of Martin Scorsese’s 2013 hit The Wolf of Wall Street is now on the auction circuit.

As first spotted by TMZ, the car in question—which played a central role in the infamous Quaaludes scene with star Leonardo DiCaprio—is part of Bonham Cars' upcoming On the Grid auction.

The 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Coupé is listed here with an estimated haul of between $1.5 million and $2 million. Per the listing, the car will come with “authenticity documentation” and is presently in “as-filmed condition.” Also included is a Jordan Belfort costume, a signed director’s chair and accompanying clapboard, and more.

