Cops Say Man With 'Breaking Bad-Style Drug Lab' Accidentally Ratted Himself Out by Reporting Burglary

A 23-year-old New York man has pleaded guilty on charges stemming from what police have described as “a Breaking Bad-style drug lab” he “inadvertently” ratted himself out about.

Last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in New York announced that Matthew Leshinsky of Farmingville had pleaded guilty to charges including third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. Per prosecutors, Leshinsky had set up his business, Quantitative Laboratories, as a front for the illegal lab.

“This defendant was operating a Breaking Bad-style drug lab and tried to conceal it under the guise of a legitimate business," District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said. "He then inadvertently turned himself in when he reported that a burglary occurred at that same business."