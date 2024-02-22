Cops Say Man With 'Breaking Bad-Style Drug Lab' Accidentally Ratted Himself Out by Reporting Burglary

A 23-year-old New York man has pleaded guilty on charges stemming from what police have described as “a Breaking Bad-style drug lab” he “inadvertently” ratted himself out about.
Last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in New York announced that Matthew Leshinsky of Farmingville had pleaded guilty to charges including third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. Per prosecutors, Leshinsky had set up his business, Quantitative Laboratories, as a front for the illegal lab.
“This defendant was operating a Breaking Bad-style drug lab and tried to conceal it under the guise of a legitimate business," District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said. "He then inadvertently turned himself in when he reported that a burglary occurred at that same business."
Law enforcement says that Leshinsky placed a 911 call about an alleged “burglary in progress” in the early hours of June 7, 2023. The address given was that of the aforementioned Ronkonkoma-based business, Quantitative Laboratories. During their ensuing investigation of the property, responding officers came upon “a clandestine laboratory” used for meth and DMT.
A swiftly obtained search warrant, meanwhile, resulted in cops finding a number of additional items of interest including, but not limited to, $40,000 in cash and a large amount of GBL.
Last week, Leshinsky pleaded guilty to a long list of charges including the aforementioned third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, as well as additional counts such as criminal possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment.