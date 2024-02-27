Christopher Nolan Says He’s 'Plagued' by Harvey Dent’s Classic Line From 'The Dark Knight'

The Dark Knight’s most oft-quoted line, not to mention one of the most quoted lines in film history, has “plagued” director Christopher Nolan for years.

"You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Harvey Dent, played by Aaron Eckhart, says in the 2008 film at a dinner also attended by Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne. Later, Bale's Batman also delivers the line when deciding to take the fall for Eckhart's Two-Face.

In a recent interview with Deadline centered on Oppenheimer, which seems poised to take home Best Picture at next month’s Oscars ceremony, Nolan looked back on his initial feelings about the line in question while noting its prescience in relation to his latest work.