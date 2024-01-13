Tom Holland Denies He and Zendaya Broke Up Amid Speculation of Split

Tom Holland has cleared the air regarding rumors that he and Zendaya have broken up.

On Friday, TMZ caught up with the movie star as he was out and about with a friend, and the reporter asked if he could clarify the rumors that the two have called it quits.



According to Holland, he and Zendaya have "absolutely not" broken up.

The rumor mill began to spin when people believed the two were in trouble after Zendaya unfollowed several people, including Holland, on Instagram a few weeks ago. People also believed something was wrong when the two hadn't stepped out in public for months.

The two kicked off romance rumors in 2017 (after both appearing in 2016's Spider-Man: Homecoming) and made their relationship official in 2021 while out in Los Angeles. They have been private with their relationship but have slowly pulled back the curtains in recent years. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in June, Holland explained why they keep their business under wraps.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," said Holland. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

In an interview with Elle in August, Zendaya said, "Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."