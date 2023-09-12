Steve Harvey on Misconceptions About His Wife and Previous Marriage Following Cheating Rumors

Steve Harvey has once again come to the defense of his wife, Marjorie Harvey, over the misconceptions people have regarding their relationship and his last marriage.

During a Monday broadcast of the Steve Harvey Morning Show, the comedian addressed all the people who had something to say about his wife, especially those who feel she played a part in ending his previous marriage. People have been dragging Marjorie over rumors that she cheated on her husband with a personal chef and bodyguard.

“The woman I married is a good woman,” Harvey said on the show. “She's the best thing to ever happen to me. She's God-fearing, she's loyal, she's faithful, and she's a kind and loving person. I don't care what nobody say—and y'all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn't. She was nowhere around that.”

The 66-year-old then went into detail about the beginnings of his relationship with Marjorie, 58. According to the Family Feud host, Marjorie didn't enter the picture until a year after his divorce from Mary Shackelford was finalized.

“I got divorced in 2005,” Harvey added. “My marriage was over when the Kings of Comedy was out. Y'all ain't know that though, did you? It was over then. It wasn't worth a quarter then. It took us this long to get to the divorce, that's when the official paperwork came out.”

He continued, “In 2005, I had nothing. I lost the radio show we were on in L.A. on May 23, and I lost the only TV show I had on May 10. Steve Harvey had no money. Got with Marjorie on New Year's Eve, met her, talked to her. She was with her kids in Hawaii, we got together in 2006, we had nothing. She didn't marry into no riches. I had nothing when I asked her to marry me at the end of 2006.”