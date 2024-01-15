Kai Cenat Asks 50 Cent for a Role on ‘Power’: ‘I Could Do Whatever You Need Me to Do’

“Yes I could, bro,” Kai maintained. “Whatever, gangsta part, whatever you need me to do. If I gotta knock a n***a off. N***a, I swear, I could do whatever you need me to do, bro.”

From there, Fif challenged Kai to prove his acting skills. “Look, look, look! It got to look as if shit was expensive," he explained. "You gotta be dead-ass serious. I want to see you knock something off.”

It isn't the first time Kai has expressed his desire to appear in Power.

Back in December, Cenat shed light on his first encounter with 50 at a Knicks game, before revealing that he wants to score a cameo in the Starz series.

“I wasn’t in the moment of time of thinking that you were right there in front of me, but I should’ve asked you, ‘Would you let me on Power, 50?’" Kai said at the time. "So I need everybody to get this video to 50.”