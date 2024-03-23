Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date May Get Delayed Until 2026

Grand Theft Auto VI may get pushed back to 2026 due to slowing production.

According to a report from Kotaku , officials at Rockstar Games hit their remote employees with a return-to-office mandate in order to keep production on GTA VI going as planned. The game was reportedly dropping in early 2025 but will likely be the end of that year. Kotaku has also reported the game may not be released until 2026.

Last month, Bloomberg first reported that Rockstar wanted its workers to come into the office five days a week starting in April. Several employees were not happy with the announcement, and Rockstar stated that it was only happening to ensure security and quality measures

However, sources have told Kotaku that development on GTA VI has fallen behind schedule which could be why the mandate was implemented. The game is still slated to arrive in 2025 but Rockstar is allegedly planning for a 2026 release as a fallback plan or an emergency.

Rockstar unleashed the trailer for the highly anticipated game in December and the clip revealed the game will be taking place in Vice City. It will have two main characters, one of them being a female protagonist, a first for the legendary franchise which has had male main characters since its inception.