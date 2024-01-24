‘Florida Joker’ Asks to Voice ‘GTA VI’ Character: ‘I’m Really Not Trying to Sue Y’all’

Lawrence Sullivan, the man known as the Florida Joker, is trying to get Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive to let him voice the character he thinks is inspired by him in the upcoming video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

Earlier this week, Sullivan shared a video on his TikTok where he explained he doesn't want to take legal action with Rockstar and Take-Two allegedly using his likeness for one of the new characters in the game. According to Sullivan, he wants to handle things peacefully, and the only way to do that is to voice the character while also getting a royalty deal in the process.

"GTA, GTA, we gotta talk, Take Two, we gotta talk. I'm really not trying to sue y'all, so I'm giving y'all an extra month," he said. "Hit me up. Let me voice the character. Let me voice the character. Give me more storyline in the game and give me a few [million]. Give me a royalty deal off it. Let's make history happen man."