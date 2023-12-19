Charleston White Arrested on Animal Cruelty and Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon Charges

Charleston White was arrested in Texas on charges of animal cruelty and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.
The arrest was made on Monday, and White was hit with one count of animal cruelty and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. White's total bond is set at $31,000, and he is still in custody at Lon Evans Correction Center as of press time.
White's arrest is just a small part of his lengthy criminal history that dates back to the 90s. According to a report from HipHopDX, the FBI launched an investigation into White after he was reportedly charged with kidnapping Asian women.
The blog stated that a video surfaced online showing White being escorted by police, but he was later released from custody. White then went on Instagram Live to discuss the issue and revealed that he was at his mother's house when the FBI approached him.
"And they said that I got Asian girls — now, this what the FBI said they said — they said I got Asian girls held hostage with Glocks, switches and bombs. What they did was, they was watching my Live! 'Cause they watch my Live all the time," he said.
Despite the legal issues, White has also helped his community through the Helping Young People Excel Youth Outreach Program. White founded the organization in 2012 to help young adults involved with gang life turn their lives around.