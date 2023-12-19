Charleston White Arrested on Animal Cruelty and Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon Charges

The blog stated that a video surfaced online showing White being escorted by police, but he was later released from custody. White then went on Instagram Live to discuss the issue and revealed that he was at his mother's house when the FBI approached him.

"And they said that I got Asian girls — now, this what the FBI said they said — they said I got Asian girls held hostage with Glocks, switches and bombs. What they did was, they was watching my Live! 'Cause they watch my Live all the time," he said.

Despite the legal issues, White has also helped his community through the Helping Young People Excel Youth Outreach Program. White founded the organization in 2012 to help young adults involved with gang life turn their lives around.