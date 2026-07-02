Breckie Hill Fans Call for Influencer to Be Cast in ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Following Livvy Dunne Jab

Breckie Hill had Instagram users talking after posting a lifeguard-themed beach shoot from Venice Beach, with several fans saying she looked ready for a role in the new “Baywatch” reboot. Hill shared the photos in a red one-piece lifeguard-style swimsuit while posing near a beach tower and along the shoreline. The Instagram post, captioned “slow motion not included,” had 34,800 likes within five hours, and seemingly took a jab at Livvy Dunne’s role in the series.

The comments quickly filled with “Baywatch” references. “Should have been in baywatch,” one user wrote. Another added, “The blonde that should've been in the new baywatch!” “Savin lives,” a third joked, One commenter wrote, “Still trying to be Livvy,” referring to Livvy Dunne.

The post is the latest in a string of viral moments for Hil. Last month, Hill also drew attention for recreating a scene from HBO’s Euphoria, posting photos in a brown corset with dog ears, a collar and a leash. The look appeared to mirror a scene involving Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, in the show’s Season 3 premiere. Hill captioned that post, “don't do it cassie.” The original “Euphoria” scene was set to “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?” and featured Cassie filming content while wearing a corset, matching dog ears and a leash. Sweeney later reposted Hill’s photos on her Instagram Story, giving the influencer’s cosplay added attention.