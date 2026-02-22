Aishah Sofey’s Ramadan Mubarak Post Goes Viral as Fans Question: 'Are You Muslim?'

Aishah Sofey shared a childhood story about observing Ramadan, prompting followers to ask questions about her faith after the video gained over a million views on TikTok. In a recent TikTok video, Sofey recounted an early memory about fasting for Ramadan. “Ramadan Mubarak, to anyone and everyone who's participating this month, in honor of Ramadan, I wanted to share a story from my childhood about Ramadan and fasting.” She continued, “So, I was probably like 12 years old and I hadn't hit puberty yet. So I didn't have to fast, but I told my family that I wanted to try fasting because everyone was participating in fastening except for me and I felt left out.”

Sofey then described staying awake late into the night with her sister ahead of the pre-dawn meal known as suhoor. “Anyways, so this one night, I'm up so late with my sister watching Family Guy on our, on our box TV, right? We were up so late. Really late, like, we stayed up all the way up until Sahor, and at this point, at this age, this was like the latest I've ever stayed up.” She said she attempted to convince family members she had awakened early for the meal on her own. “I was like, oh my God, my family's gonna wake up and they're gonna start eating Sahor, and they're gonna know that I'm awake. I had this amazing idea that since I told them I wanted to participate in the fasting that month, that I just woke up on my own for support.” Sofey added, “OK, so I go out of my room and I, I walked to the kitchen and I'm like. 00 my god, rubbing my eyes, yawning. I'm so tired. I just woke up. I must have been a terrible actor.”

According to Sofey, her mother quickly challenged the claim. “Cause I think my mom knew right away. She did not like when I stayed up late. I love these little mini cupcakes, these red velvet little cupcakes. I go up into the kitchen. I go up to the container of the little cupcakes like this is gonna be my breakfast for Sahore, and she's like, what are you doing?” She said she insisted she had only recently woken up. “I'm like, oh. I, I just woke up to eat so hard with you guys, you know, I'm, I'm gonna fast today. And she's like You woke up. I'm like yeah. The window. She's like, No, you didn't. I'm like, yeah, I did, girl. I, I just woke up. What do you mean? Like I fell asleep last night and I just woke up. She's like, I know that you stayed up all night. Go to bed.” Sofey said the exchange ended with her returning to bed.

“I was so scared. Oh my God, I was so scared. So I just ate a little bit and then I went to bed. She was so mad at me, oh my god. Like when you're a kid and you know you're not supposed to stay up late and you stay up late and then, and then your parents catch you staying up so late, up until like 56 a.m., I don't even think I ended up fasting that day.” She concluded, “I just thought about that story today, I wanted to share it with you guys, since you all have met my mom now. I have a lot more stories about Ramadan fasting, so let me know if you wanna hear anymore. I hope everyone that is participating has an amazing Ramadan. Bye!” Fans took to the comment section of the video to question whether or not the OnlyFans star is Muslim. “Is she Muslim,” one user asked. Another wrote, “Wait r u still muslim?”