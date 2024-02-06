A Full Break Down of Vince McMahon's Sexual Abuse Allegations

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report about former WWE employee named Janel Grant's lawsuit against WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE Executive Vice President John Laurinaitis, and the corporation itself over allegations that McMahon had groomed, sexually assaulted, and trafficked the accuser.

The allegations were made even more horrific by the lurid, vivid details of the alleged abuse, which named not only McMahon but members of his trusted inner circle, including executives and a high-profile multi-time WWE champion.

McMahon is the founder of World Wrestling Entertainment. Up until the report was released in January, he was the executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, a merged company that included both the WWE and the UFC. He became a billionaire after he took over his father's regional Northeast wrestling promotion and turned it into the global behemoth that we know today. He marketed professional wrestling as sports entertainment, which gave it accessibility and enabled mainstream, crossover success—but all his accomplishments have been marred by various allegations about misconduct.

In the aftermath of these allegations, McMahon divested himself of all affiliations to the company. He has also denied the charges, vowing to fight them. Meanwhile, the WWE has been left scrambling to salvage its reputation in the wake of the public downfall of its visionary.

Here is a breakdown of the sexual allegations that were made against Vince McMahon and the WWE.

[Ed. Note: This article contains descriptions of sexual abuse and violent acts against another person. You may find these descriptions to be distressing.]