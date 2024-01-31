Larry David’s 12 Most Unforgettably Awkward Moments in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Larry David returns for one final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm on Sunday, Feb. 4, on HBO. To say he will be sorely missed is an understatement. Between his 12 seasons on Curb, and his seven seasons as the head writer of Seinfeld (which he co-created with Jerry Seinfeld), David has molded the American comedy landscape in his own neurotic image.

Who knew that the mundane could be so funny? That one could mine pitch-black comedy out of social faux pas for three decades? David knew. And our lives, our ability to laugh at ourselves and the absurdities of modern life, are better for it.

In recognition of Curb's 12 seasons, we're reminiscing on the 12 most unforgettably awkward moments from the show's run—the moments where Larry's lack of filter and lack of social awareness coalesced, and things got bad. Prettay, prettay, prettay bad.