Mark Wahlberg Suggests His Acting Career Is Winding Down

Mark Wahlberg is someone who has worn many hats in Hollywood, but he appears to be close to hanging up one of them soon.

In the September/October issue of Cigar Aficionado, Wahlberg tells Marvin R. Shanken that he sees himself taking on fewer and fewer acting jobs in the years to come.

"Well, I’m certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit," the 52-year-old father of four said. "Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now."

Last year Wahlberg appeared in Father Stu, Uncharted, and Netflix's Me Time. According to his IMDb page, he currently has five projects in varying degrees of production, supporting his claim that he's working harder now than ever.

Wahlberg admitted he turned to producing "out of necessity" because he did not want to wait for other actors to pass on roles that he wanted.

"I started becoming a producer out of necessity," he explained. "I didn’t want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it."

"I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce, that I knew was right for me, create my own destiny," he added.