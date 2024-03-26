Kevin Hart Reportedly Takes Major Loss Selling Bored Ape NFT for Fraction of Purchase Price

Kevin Hart has reportedly sold his Bored Ape NFT for a significantly lower price than he bought it for two years ago.

According to data from NFT marketplace Blur, obtained by ZyCrypto, the NFT previously owned by Hart was sold on Monday for 13.65 ETH, or $47,000. The actor and comedian spent a reported 79.5 ETH, or $200,000, on Bored Ape Yacht Club #9258 in Jan. 2022.

The Block reported the sale at the slightly lower total of 13.26 ETH, or $46,200.

Both sites are reporting a loss of just over 80 percent for the sale of the once-prized possession from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection.

DappGambl released a study last year showing nearly all non-fungible tokens were just "worthless." Researchers looked into the value of just over 73,000 NFT collections and found about 95 percent had a "floor price of zero” ETH.

"Of the 73,257 NFT collections we identified, an eye-watering 69,795 of them have a market cap of 0 Ether (ETH)," the study reads. "This statistic effectively means that 95% of people holding NFT collections are currently holding onto worthless investments. Having looked into those figures, we would estimate that 95% to include over 23 million people who's investments are now worthless."

The Justin Bieber-owned Bored Ape #3001 was valued last year at $59,000, according to CNBC. The singer bought the NFT in January 2022 for 500 ETH, or $1.29 million.

Business Insider reported at the top of 2022 that the marketplace for non-fungible tokens rose to $41 billion in the previous year. The collection leading the NFT surge at the time with a 7-day sales volume of $206.4 million was the Bored Ape Yacht Club.