'Napoleon Dynamite' and Ore-Ida Launch Tot-Protecting Pants for Film's 20th Anniversary

20 years later, Napoleon Dynamite hasn't let go of his tater tot cravings.

The fictional character, from the cult classic 2004 comedy flick of the same name, is the new spokesperson for Ore-Ida, where the classic line "Gimme some of your tots" comes to life in new merch. The frozen potatoes brand has introduced the Ore-Ida Tot-Protecting Pants, "the first-ever pants specifically designed to protect your tater tots." Available for $20 USD, the pants can be purchased online once they're restocked.

The pants are a tribute to Dyamite's iconic dark gray joggers, and the Ore-Ida linkup makes since, as the character, famously played by Jon Heder, was based in Idaho. As for the durable pants pocket, it's inspired by Uncle Rico’s Nupont Fiber, "designed to protect tots and ensure they always remain crispy and fluffy."

Heder even reprises the role as Dyamite in Ore-Ida promotional spots, where he's seen awkwardly munching on crispy tater tots in a grassy field.

"The character of Napoleon and myself share a lot of similar characteristics, such as drawing skills and mouth-breathing proficiency, but none so strong as our love of Tots," said Heder in press materials. "But when my Tots get crushes, a little part of my soul gets crushed as well. And that's why I'm excited and proud to be a part of Ore-Ida's movement to stop tot-crushing in its tracks–hopefully these pants keep everyone's favorite potato nuggets safe, warm and flippin' crispy."

You can watch the spot below.