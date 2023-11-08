Machine Gun Kelly Wants Dibs on Zelda Movie Role: 'If I Don't Play Link We Have a Problem'

The Mainstream Sellout artist has acted since last decade, having prominent roles in Bird Box, The Dirt, Project Power, One Way, and his directorial debut, Good Mourning.

"I’ve waited my whole fucking life to be able to act, to actually be given a chance to act," Kelly told THR about Good Mourning last November. "This film is special, beyond it just being that it was my film; if somebody else made it and I watched it, I would be very happy that we had one of these for our generation."

Despite the self-praise, Kelly and Good Mourning co-director Mod Sun were jointly named Worst Director at the 2023 Golden Raspberry Awards, and the film currently stands at a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Zelda announcement comes seven months after Nintendo debuted The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which went on to become the second-highest film domestically and globally. Zelda and Super Mario Bros. co-creator Shigeru Miyamoto served as producer on the latter film and will return for Zelda, which the 70-year-old explained in a statement on Tuesday.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega-hit films,” the 70-year-old posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”