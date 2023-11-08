‘The Legend of Zelda’ Is Finally Getting a Live-Action Film Adaptation

Video game empire Nintendo is hopping back into movies, this time with a different iconic hero.
The company has confirmed that a live-action The Legend of Zelda will be produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, with Wes Ball (The Maze Runner series) slated as director. Serving as producer is Zelda co-creator Shigeru Miyamoto, who also produced this year's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Joining Miyamoto is co-producer Avi Arad, founder of Marvel Studios.
“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films,” the 70-year-old posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Giving a fair warning that viewers can expect a wait for the film, he wrote, “It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”
The Legend of Zelda action-adventure game franchise began in 1986 and follows different versions of protagonist Link and magical Princess Zelda, who both fight to rescue the magical land of Hyrule from Ganon, a michevious warlock who takes on a demon form. Zelda games have sold more than 130 million copies worldwide, and while this will be the game series' film debut, it once had an animated show in 1989.
Although a release date for Zelda hasn't been set, it's predicted to be successful, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently the second-highest grossing film of the year both domestically and worldwide.