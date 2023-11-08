‘The Legend of Zelda’ Is Finally Getting a Live-Action Film Adaptation

Video game empire Nintendo is hopping back into movies, this time with a different iconic hero.

The company has confirmed that a live-action The Legend of Zelda will be produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, with Wes Ball (The Maze Runner series) slated as director. Serving as producer is Zelda co-creator Shigeru Miyamoto, who also produced this year's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Joining Miyamoto is co-producer Avi Arad, founder of Marvel Studios.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films,” the 70-year-old posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Giving a fair warning that viewers can expect a wait for the film, he wrote, “It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”