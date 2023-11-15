Kourtney Kardashian Pens Heartfelt Message to 'Soulmate' Travis Barker for His 48th Birthday

"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday," Kardashian captioned her post to Barker, with one image showing the Blink-182 drummer cupping her breasts à la Janet Jackson's iconic 1993 Rolling Stone cover.

Kardashian continued, "You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

Kardashian's Instagram lovefest received support from fans, as earlier this month, the couple welcomed their first child together. Separately, Kardashian has three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11 and Reign, 9, with former partner Scott Disick, while Barker shares Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Although Kardashian and Barker haven't publicly revealed their new son's name, Barker shared a bizarre TikTok of him drumming to the sound of the baby's heartbeat, which Kardashian unfortunately had to endure while in labor.