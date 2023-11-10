Travis Barker Called Out on TikTok for Drumming to Newborn Baby's Heartbeat in Delivery Room

It didn't take long before internet trolls called out Travis for his cringeworthy video, with many haters defending Kourtney for having to deal with Barker's drumming while she was giving birth.

"I would literally be so annoyed I couldn't do it," one TikTok user wrote. "That would've driven me up the wall," one account commented. Another said, "Imagine being in the room next to this."

One TikTok user hopped in the comment section to express their frustration for celebrities, writing, "Some celebrities are so fucking weird."

Barker and Kardashian's baby boy arrives nearly three years after the pair were first linked. After making their relationship official in January 2021, Travis and Kourtney got engaged later that year and officially married in Santa Barbara, California in May 2022.

Rocky marks Kourtney's fourth child, following her three children with Scott Disick, while Barker is now a father of three, as he has two kids with his second wife, Shanna Moakler.