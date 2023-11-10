Travis Barker Called Out on TikTok for Drumming to Newborn Baby's Heartbeat in Delivery Room

Travis Barker is getting roasted on social media for playing the drums to his newborn baby's heartbeat.
The Blink-182 drummer took to TikTok on Thursday to shed light on how he celebrated the imminent birth of his and Kourtney Kardashian's newborn. On Nov. 4, Kardashian gave birth to Rocky, the couple's first child together, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
As seen in the below video, the 47-year-old passed time in the delivery room by striking a drum pad in rhythm with his newborn’s heartbeat. “Practicing to my babies heartbeat," he captioned the clip.
It didn't take long before internet trolls called out Travis for his cringeworthy video, with many haters defending Kourtney for having to deal with Barker's drumming while she was giving birth.
"I would literally be so annoyed I couldn't do it," one TikTok user wrote. "That would've driven me up the wall," one account commented. Another said, "Imagine being in the room next to this."
One TikTok user hopped in the comment section to express their frustration for celebrities, writing, "Some celebrities are so fucking weird."
Barker and Kardashian's baby boy arrives nearly three years after the pair were first linked. After making their relationship official in January 2021, Travis and Kourtney got engaged later that year and officially married in Santa Barbara, California in May 2022.
Rocky marks Kourtney's fourth child, following her three children with Scott Disick, while Barker is now a father of three, as he has two kids with his second wife, Shanna Moakler.