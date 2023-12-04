Kimora Lee Simmons Reveals Her Home ‘Caught Fire,' Thanks Fire Department Who 'Quite Possibly Saved Our Lives'

Images from Simmons' residence show LAFD members clearing the fireplace of smoke and debris. “I cannot express the deepest gratitude to the numerous battalions, ladders, and units that attended to us for many hours today and quite possibly saved our lives,” Simmons wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Although it's undisclosed who was in Simmons' home at the time, she's the mother to five children, including daughters Ming, 23, Aoki, 21, whom she shares with ex-husband Russell Simmons, Kenzo, 14, whom she shares with former partner Djimon Hounsou, Wolfe, 8, whom she shares with estranged second husband Tim Leissner, and Gary, 10, whom she adopted in 2020.

In September, Simmons spoke to Bustle about her co-parenting situation with her exes, relating it to being like a "single mom." “I don’t really have a great relationship with any of them, and they’ve left me to it to just kind of do things on my own,” she said. “I do everything on my own. Like I say, I’m a single mom.”