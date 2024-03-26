Watch Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore Polygraph Shakira's Hips to See If They Really Don’t Lie

Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore learned never to doubt the power of Shakira's hips.
In a clever and humorous comic bit from Monday's episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the talk show hosts attached Shakira to a polygraph test while the Colombian singer hip-rolled to her 2005 hit, "Hips Don't Lie."
The polygraph remained consistent while Shakira did her signature hip shake, also seen in the "Hips Don't Lie" music video. "It checks out," said Barrymore, stunned by Shakira's results. "They're telling the truth."
"Her hips don't lie," a defeated Fallon replied, to which Shakira shrugged, "I told ya."
The scene was a perfect addition to Shakira's sit-down with Jimmy Fallon, who the mother of two chatted with to promote her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first in nearly seven years. When discussing the LP, Shakira admitted that she felt "free" to work on new music after her intense split from former soccer player Gerard Piqué.
"I've been putting out music here and there but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work," Shakira said at the 3:10-minute mark. "I didn't have time. It was the husband-factor. Now I'm husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I'm free. Now I can actually work."