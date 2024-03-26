Watch Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore Polygraph Shakira's Hips to See If They Really Don’t Lie

Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore learned never to doubt the power of Shakira's hips.

In a clever and humorous comic bit from Monday's episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the talk show hosts attached Shakira to a polygraph test while the Colombian singer hip-rolled to her 2005 hit, "Hips Don't Lie."

The polygraph remained consistent while Shakira did her signature hip shake, also seen in the "Hips Don't Lie" music video. "It checks out," said Barrymore, stunned by Shakira's results. "They're telling the truth."

"Her hips don't lie," a defeated Fallon replied, to which Shakira shrugged, "I told ya."