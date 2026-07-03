Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Watch Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore Polygraph Shakira's Hips to See If They Really Don’t Lie
Fallon and Barrymore hilariously tested Shakira on whether her hips lie and the results may or may not shock you.
Jaelani Turner-Williams842 days ago
Music
Listen to ASAP Ferg's "Move Ya Hips" f/ Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO
The single marks the next step in Nicki and Ferg's creative history, which includes their memorable team-up on Ferg's 2017 hit single "Plan Jane."
Xavier Hamilton2178 days ago
Music
Premiere: Faceless Pop Maestro Hips Pierces The Grey Clouds With Colourful "Laugh"
As the nights draw in closer, bear in mind tunes like "Laugh" next time you're wondering what the point of it all is.
James Keith2823 days ago