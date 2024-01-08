Watch Jennifer Lawrence Jokingly Threaten to Walk Out of Golden Globes if She Loses

Jennifer Lawrence came to win at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

The 33-year-old actress was nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category for her role as Maddie Barker in the 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings. But the competition was stiff, as Lawrence was up against Margot Robbie (Barbie), Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves) Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Natalie Portman (May December) and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

As Lawrence's name was announced during the category's segment of the awards ceremony, the camera panned to her stone-faced as she jokingly mouthed, "If I don't win, I'm leaving."