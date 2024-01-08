Watch Jennifer Lawrence Jokingly Threaten to Walk Out of Golden Globes if She Loses

Jennifer Lawrence came to win at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.
The 33-year-old actress was nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category for her role as Maddie Barker in the 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings. But the competition was stiff, as Lawrence was up against Margot Robbie (Barbie), Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves) Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Natalie Portman (May December) and Emma Stone (Poor Things).
As Lawrence's name was announced during the category's segment of the awards ceremony, the camera panned to her stone-faced as she jokingly mouthed, "If I don't win, I'm leaving."
Social media caught the moment which quickly circulated online, but ultimately, it was Stone who took home the Golden Globe for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Not taking the loss personally, a supportive Lawrence cheered for the actress, throwing her hands in the air and briefly jumping out of her seat. The Kentucky-born actress has three Golden Globe statuettes of her own, and this year marked her sixth nomination.
Lawrence and Stone have been friends since making their career ascensions during the 2010s, both appearing on a 2018 cover of Vanity Fair (France) and doing a W Magazine Screen Tests interview in the same year. The two were acquainted by Woody Harrelson, as he acted with Stone in 2009's Zombieland and Lawrence in The Hunger Games series.
"She texted me that she got my number from Woody," Lawrence told Vanity Fair in 2016. "I replied, 'Fuck off!' And we've been really good friends ever since."