Erika Jayne Says She Called Her Police Officer Son After Violence in Recent Relationship

Erika Jayne of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is opening up about a past abusive relationship and the toll it took on her overall mental health.

During a recent episode of RHOBH, Jayne sat down with Denise Richards and had a very vulnerable heart-to-heart conversation. Richards opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Aaron Phypers, whom she has accused of domestic violence. Richards has obtained a restraining order against Phypers.

Jayne revealed that she could sympathize with her. She said that although she did not experience abuse in any of her marriages, she did experience violence within a more recent relationship, noting that it occurred “not too long ago”.

Jayne added that this took place on more than one occasion.

“It had happened more than once, yeah. And then, like, the third time, I was just like, ‘This is not for me,’” she said.