Erika Jayne Says She Called Her Police Officer Son After Violence in Recent Relationship

Erika Jayne of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is opening up about a past abusive relationship and the toll it took on her overall mental health.
During a recent episode of RHOBH, Jayne sat down with Denise Richards and had a very vulnerable heart-to-heart conversation. Richards opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Aaron Phypers, whom she has accused of domestic violence. Richards has obtained a restraining order against Phypers.
Jayne revealed that she could sympathize with her. She said that although she did not experience abuse in any of her marriages, she did experience violence within a more recent relationship, noting that it occurred “not too long ago”.
Jayne added that this took place on more than one occasion.
“It had happened more than once, yeah. And then, like, the third time, I was just like, ‘This is not for me,’” she said.
The reality television star noted that this experience was particularly painful because her son is a law enforcement officer. Her son, Thomas “Tommy” Zizzo Jr., is currently employed as a sheriff for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Because of her son’s law enforcement status, Jayne felt she had no choice but to disclose to him what had been going on.
“I’m just going to say one thing, then I’m going to leave it right here,” she continued. “You have no idea how shameful it is to be the mother of a police officer and have to pick up the phone and call 911 and then call your family member and say, ‘I think you should hear this from me first before you hear it from anyone else.’”
Jayne went on to express gratitude that she is no longer in that situation.
“Look, it stopped at the right time. That’s far and away gone, and it is what it is. Life goes on,” she said.