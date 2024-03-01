Terrence Howard Ordered to Pay Almost $1 Million in Back Taxes, Says Taxing Descendants of Slaves is ‘Immoral’

Terrence Howard owes quite a bit of money to the IRS.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a federal judge in Philadelphia has ordered the Oscar-nominated actor to pay $903,115 in back taxes. Prior to the judgment, the IRS spent a year attempting to collect $578,000 in income taxes from Howard, for the years 2010 to 2019.

The Justice Department took this matter to court in 2022. The legal action prompted him to leave a heated voicemail for the tax attorney at the helm of the case last November, saying that it was “immoral for the United States government to charge taxes to the descendants of slaves.”

“Four hundred years of forced labor and never receiving any compensation for it,” Howard said in the message, per a court transcript. “Now you have the gall to try and prosecute and charge taxes to the descendants of a broken people that you are responsible for causing the breakage.”