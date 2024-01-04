Shia LaBeouf Receives Catholic Church Confirmation, Reportedly Looking to Become Deacon

Shia LaBeouf is now a pious man.

The New York Post reports that the controversial actor was confirmed on Sunday by Bishop Robert Barron at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California. This comes after LaBeouf converted to Catholicism in 2022 following his portrayal of a priest in the 2022 biopic Padre Pio.

“We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation,” the Capuchin Franciscans-Western American Province wrote on Facebook.

LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor, Capuchin Alexander Rodriguez, later told the Catholic News Agency that the 37-year-old “spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way.”

A few years ago, LaBeouf found himself constantly in the spotlight. In 2020, ex-girlfriend accused him of abuse. Later that year, he was hit with petty theft and battery misdemeanors after getting into a physical altercation with another man.

FKA twigs also sued LaBeouf for sexual battery that year.

“I just didn’t want anyone else to get hurt, and that trumped any way that I felt about what people may think about me now, positively or negatively,” the artist told British GQ in June 2022. "If I ever have children, I want them to know that I stood up for myself, and that’s important. And sometimes, standing up for yourself is messy. Sometimes it can cause more trauma, and sometimes it can be dividing. People don’t expect you to stand up for yourself, but I did and I’m proud of it, and what happened to me wasn’t right.”

LaBeouf was ordered by a judge to attend therapy and anger-management classes as well as wear a SoberLink device. He also agreed to undergo random alcohol testing.