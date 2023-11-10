Nicky Hilton Says People Commenting on Size of Paris Hilton's Son's Head Are 'Demented'

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is clapping back at the haters.
"I think that if you are bullying an infant then you have serious issues and you really [have to] take a look at yourself," she told Page Six. "It’s so demented."
Nicky’s remarks follow her sister Paris Hilton's response to those who have been leaving nasty comments about the size of her eight-month-old son’s head.
“Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable," she wrote on her Instagram Story last month. "This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."
Paris shared a carousel of photos of her son, Phoenix, on IG to commemorate his first trip to New York City. She and Carter Reum welcomed their first child together on Jan. 16 via surrogate. The couple got married in 2021.
A couple of days before, Paris also commented on a TikTok video that highlighted comments from trolls: "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."
Paris’ younger sister, Nicky, has three kids with husband James Rothschild: a 16-month-old son, whose name hasn’t been publicly disclosed, five-year-old Marilyn, and six-year-old Lily-Grace Victoria.
"My sister is in town with her son Phoenix and it's really cute," Nicky told Page Six of Paris’ visit to NYC. "My kids are having playdates with her kids every day after school. They don't visit New York often so it's fun to have all the cousins together."