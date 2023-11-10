Nicky Hilton Says People Commenting on Size of Paris Hilton's Son's Head Are 'Demented'

Paris shared a carousel of photos of her son, Phoenix, on IG to commemorate his first trip to New York City. She and Carter Reum welcomed their first child together on Jan. 16 via surrogate. The couple got married in 2021.

A couple of days before, Paris also commented on a TikTok video that highlighted comments from trolls: "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."

Paris’ younger sister, Nicky, has three kids with husband James Rothschild: a 16-month-old son, whose name hasn’t been publicly disclosed, five-year-old Marilyn, and six-year-old Lily-Grace Victoria.

"My sister is in town with her son Phoenix and it's really cute," Nicky told Page Six of Paris’ visit to NYC. "My kids are having playdates with her kids every day after school. They don't visit New York often so it's fun to have all the cousins together."