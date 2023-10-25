Paris Hilton Responds to 'Unacceptable' Comments About Her Baby Son's Head

In a tweet shared on Tuesday, Oct. 24, Paris Hilton responded to recent trolling over a picture of her with her baby boy, Phoenix.
"Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable," she wrote in a note shared on X, formerly Twitter, responding to comments about the size of his head. "This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."
She wrote that she believes people will "assume" she's "not a great mother" if she never posts photos of him, but worries because there are "some people who are cruel and hateful" when she does.
"I'm a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic," she continued. "I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life. Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters. it's hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy."
The comments regarding her son Phoenix came after she shared a photo of him on Instagram last week. TikTok creator Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets) recently highlighted the comments on an Instagram post of Paris with Phoenix, criticizing the trolls and those expressing concern for his health.
Among the comments were people suggesting he was "genetically engineered to be a genius" and comparison to Stewie Griffin from Family Guy. "There are some sick people in this world," Hilton wrote in a comment on the TikTok. "My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."
Hilton welcomed Phoenix, her first child, with husband Carter Reum via surrogacy in January this year.
This isn't the first time Hilton has commented on her son. While speaking with The Independent, she hopes that her son pursues a different kind of career. "I'm never going to stop my son from doing what he wants to do in life. I'm just hoping he doesn't want to be in the spotlight."