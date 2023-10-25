Paris Hilton Responds to 'Unacceptable' Comments About Her Baby Son's Head

In a tweet shared on Tuesday, Oct. 24, Paris Hilton responded to recent trolling over a picture of her with her baby boy, Phoenix.

"Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable," she wrote in a note shared on X, formerly Twitter, responding to comments about the size of his head. "This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."

She wrote that she believes people will "assume" she's "not a great mother" if she never posts photos of him, but worries because there are "some people who are cruel and hateful" when she does.

"I'm a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic," she continued. "I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life. Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters. it's hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy."