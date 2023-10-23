Paris Hilton Responds to 'Sick People' Commenting on Size of Baby Son's Head: 'He Just Has a Large Brain'

After she shared a photo holding her baby son Phoenix, Paris Hilton responded to comments people made regarding the size of his head.
TikTok creator Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets) recently highlighted the comments on an Instagram post of Paris with Phoenix, criticizing the trolls and those expressing concern for his health. In a comment on the post, the 42-year-old mother wrote, "🥺😢There are some sick people in this world.☹️My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."
In the TikTok video, Tleiji asked "what is wrong with this world" after seeing some of the comments on the IG post. "People are in the comments are crazy," she said. "You have people calling him Stewie [from Family Guy]. And then somebody saying, 'Genetically engineered to be a genius for sure.' ... Then you have this person saying, 'You need to have your baby evaluated by a pediatric neurosurgeon, he has a pretty large fontanelle (soft sport) and macrocrania, he would likely need a MRI or US to rule out a blockage of spinal fluid in his brain [to be on the safe side].'"
Before Hilton dropped in the comments to confirm that she had, of course, gotten her baby checked out by doctors, Tleiji suggested it would be ridiculous to assume she hadn't already. "He just has a big head because he has a small body and he's gonna grow into it," she concluded. "Leave Phoenix alone."
Hilton welcomed her first baby with businessman Carter Reum via surrogacy in January this year. The couple, who started dating in December 2019, were married in November 2021.
“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton, 41, told People. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” She received several congratulations from some of her famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, Heidi Klum, and Elle Fanning.