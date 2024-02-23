Hilary Swank Got Robbed in Paris Once and ‘Chased the Guy Down’

“I was living in Paris, I got robbed and I chased the guy down, too,” she said at around the 8:50 minute mark above. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna get my bag, I just need my passport. Give me my passport!'”

Ritchson chimed in, saying, “The craziest part is…she wasn’t like, ‘I think that guy’s doing something wrong.’ She was in the vehicle and the guy smashed her window out. And chased him.”

While laughing, she recalled how she ran after the man in heeled boots, as Whoopi Goldberg joked, “You know how long it takes to get a passport?”

Swank lamented the stolen passport, saying that, at the time, it “was nice and thick and I’d added pages with all the places that I’d ever traveled. I was like, this is so meaningful.”

Sadly, she never caught the man. She was prompted to tell the story when Ritchson—who plays the lead in Amazon Prime Video’s series, Reacher—told a story about how he chased after a thief in Montreal during a date with his wife.

Ordinary Angels is set to hit theaters on Feb. 22.