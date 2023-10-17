Disney has green-lit a live-action reboot of Gargoyles.

Deadline reports that the new series will debut on Disney+. Based on the original animated show, the reboot follows Goliath, “the last of a heroic race of gargoyle warriors who once lived among mankind,” the outlet writes. “Free from a centuries long curse that turned him into stone, Goliath struggles to solve the mystery of his past while watching over modern-day New York City alongside police detective Elisa Maza.”

The new project will be written by It screenwriter Gary Dauberman, who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Horror veteran James Wan and Michael Clear will also serve as executive producers under Wan’s banner, Atomic Monster.

The first Disney series aired from 1994 to 1997 and was centered on gargoyles, nocturnal creatures that turn into stone in the daylight. They hailed from medieval Scotland, where they were trapped in stone, but were later brought to live in New York City.

The original show’s voice cast starred Keith David, Salli Richardson, Jeff Bennett, Bill Fagerbakke, Thom Adcox-Hernandez, Ed Asner, Frank Welker, Bridgitte Bako, Marina Sirtis, and Jonathan Frakes.