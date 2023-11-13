‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Idol’ Producer Kevin Turen Dead at 44

Euphoria producer Kevin Turen has passed away. He was 44 years old. His cause of death is currently unknown per Deadline.
Turen had a close wortking relartionship with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. In addition to Euphoria, Turen was also a producer on Levinson's The Idol, and his film Malcolm and Marie. He also worked on Irma Vep, and the films Waves, Birth of a Nation, and Pieces of a Woman, among others.
"Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him,” his father, Edward Turen said in a statement.
Turen was born in New York City and later studied cinema at Columbia University. He then moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career. He leaves behind his wife Evelina and their two sons, Jack and James.
Jay Penske, CEO of Deadline’s parent company PMC and Turne's close friend said, "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world."
He continued, "Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today."
RIP.