‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Idol’ Producer Kevin Turen Dead at 44

Euphoria producer Kevin Turen has passed away. He was 44 years old. His cause of death is currently unknown per Deadline.

Turen had a close wortking relartionship with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. In addition to Euphoria, Turen was also a producer on Levinson's The Idol, and his film Malcolm and Marie. He also worked on Irma Vep, and the films Waves, Birth of a Nation, and Pieces of a Woman, among others.

"Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him,” his father, Edward Turen said in a statement.

Turen was born in New York City and later studied cinema at Columbia University. He then moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career. He leaves behind his wife Evelina and their two sons, Jack and James.