Charlie Sheen Says He's 6 Years Sober: 'I Have a Very Consistent Lifestyle Now'

Charlie Sheen is celebrating his sobriety.
“Next month I’ll be six years sober,” he told People. “I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It’s all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob.”
His mornings now start at “around 4:30 or 5 a.m.,” when he listens to the news, works out, and responds to emails. “I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine—if you can call it a routine.”
The actor decided to go sober because of his kids. In addition to his twins, whom he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, he also shares two kids with ex-wife Denise Richards,19-year-old Sami, and18-year-old Lola, as well as 38-year-old daughter Cassandra with his high school girlfriend Paula Profit.
His wake-up call came when he broke a promise to one of his daughters. “One morning I’d forgotten my daughter had an appointment I’d promised to drive her to, and I’d already had a couple of pops that day,” he remembered.
“So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, ‘Why isn’t dad driving?’ So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped.”
The 58-year-old confessed that he often drank in the morning and enjoyed “scotch in his coffee.”
Ditching his proclivity for drinking wasn’t an easy road. “I think the first month I was like, I’m going to give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve,'” he explained. “And they did. And I’m like, all right, I’m going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum.”
He also looked back on his very public meltdown in 2011—where he declared he was a "warlock" with "tiger blood"—which happened after being fired from the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. “I’m proud of the choices that I’ve made and the changes I’ve made to live a life today that will never look like that mess,” he added. “That was some alien version of myself.”