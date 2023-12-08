Charlie Sheen Says He's 6 Years Sober: 'I Have a Very Consistent Lifestyle Now'

Charlie Sheen is celebrating his sobriety.

“Next month I’ll be six years sober,” he told People. “I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It’s all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob.”

His mornings now start at “around 4:30 or 5 a.m.,” when he listens to the news, works out, and responds to emails. “I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine—if you can call it a routine.”

The actor decided to go sober because of his kids. In addition to his twins, whom he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, he also shares two kids with ex-wife Denise Richards,19-year-old Sami, and18-year-old Lola, as well as 38-year-old daughter Cassandra with his high school girlfriend Paula Profit.

His wake-up call came when he broke a promise to one of his daughters. “One morning I’d forgotten my daughter had an appointment I’d promised to drive her to, and I’d already had a couple of pops that day,” he remembered.