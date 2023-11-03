Bre Tiesi Says She Hooked Up With Michael B. Jordan, Suggests Nick Cannon Might Care If She Dated Other People

Jordan previously dated Lori Harvey for around a year and a half. The former couple confirmed their relationship back in 2021 before reportedly splitting in 2022.

According to People, the Selling Sunset star shared more details in the Season 7 premiere of the show. While eating with her castmates, Tiesi was asked if she was looking to seriously date anyone else.

“I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however that is. And like, if I date, I date.” When asked if Cannon would have an issue with her dating, she said, “I don’t know. Maybe.”

When castmate, Chrishell Stause called Tiesi’s situation “not fair,” Tiesi added further context.

“I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn’t. And even [with] his situations and stuff, I’ve always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it.”

Stause responded, calling it “a new age power position.” She continued, “You don’t need anything from anyone. Your child is obviously well taken care of. You’re not looking for, you know, any kind of hole to be filled. You’re fulfilling yourself.”

Tiesi and Cannon share 15-month-old son Legendary Love. In total, Cannon shares 12 children with six women, including Mariah Carey. His most recent child is 10-month-old Halo Marie, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott.

Tiesi has previously addressed her situation with Cannon. In May, she told her castmates, "I take care of myself. If my son needs something, or we do, I ask; that's all I have to do. I know he's a good dad, and Nick is not my sugar daddy. Nick is not the reason I'm where I'm at."