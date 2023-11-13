Will Smith Reflects on Becoming a Father for Son Trey's 31st Birthday Tribute: ‘I Met God in Your Eyes’

"That night I don't think one wink I slept. As I slipped out my bed, to your crib I crept. Touched your head gently, felt my heart melt. 'Cause I know I loved you more than life itself. Then to my knees, and I begged the Lord please. Let me be a good daddy, all he needs. Love, knowledge, discipline too. I pledge my life to you,” Smith shared.

Smith continued by shedding light on the thoughts he grappled with as soon as he became a father.

"Could I put food on the table and keep the lights on without fail? Would I be strong enough to fend off someone who came to kill him? It's 3 a.m., I'm on my knees, I'm just a little boy. I never wanted my daddy so bad in my life," Will said.

After embracing the harsh reality of another human being relying on him to make ends meet, Smith said he knew he “was gonna be the best father this planet had ever seen.”

"Deep in a place where nothing had ever clicked before,” he explained. “A decision. An iron-clad conviction. I wiped my tears, I stood up, I gently touched Trey's head. And I knew there were only two possibilities, I was gonna be the best father this planet had ever seen. Or two, I was gonna be dead."

