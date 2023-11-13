Will Smith Reflects on Becoming a Father for Son Trey's 31st Birthday Tribute: ‘I Met God in Your Eyes’

In the heartfelt Instagram post, the Oscar-winning actor recites lines from his 1997 hit "Just the Two of Us."

Nov 13, 2023
Will Smith is celebrating his son Trey’s 31st birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor hopped on Instagram and shared a video in which he reflected on the impact his first child has had on his life. 

"Happy Bday, T-Ball. You are responsible for some of the highest experiences of my life," Smith captioned the post. "You introduced me to the true definition of Love! I met God in your eyes."

In the short clip, Will reminisced on Trey’s birth, before reciting lyrics from his 1997 hit “Just the Two of Us.”

"That night I don't think one wink I slept. As I slipped out my bed, to your crib I crept. Touched your head gently, felt my heart melt. 'Cause I know I loved you more than life itself. Then to my knees, and I begged the Lord please. Let me be a good daddy, all he needs. Love, knowledge, discipline too. I pledge my life to you,” Smith shared.

Smith continued by shedding light on the thoughts he grappled with as soon as he became a father. 

"Could I put food on the table and keep the lights on without fail? Would I be strong enough to fend off someone who came to kill him? It's 3 a.m., I'm on my knees, I'm just a little boy. I never wanted my daddy so bad in my life," Will said.

After embracing the harsh reality of another human being relying on him to make ends meet, Smith said he knew he “was gonna be the best father this planet had ever seen.”

"Deep in a place where nothing had ever clicked before,” he explained. “A decision. An iron-clad conviction. I wiped my tears, I stood up, I gently touched Trey's head. And I knew there were only two possibilities, I was gonna be the best father this planet had ever seen. Or two, I was gonna be dead."

Watch Will’s birthday tribute to Trey up top.

